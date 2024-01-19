‘Amazing help’: Baby born in car in Norwood parking lot, proud father praises first responders

Little Stone Matthew Shanahan couldn’t wait to come into this world.

Stone was born in his family’s car in a parking lot of a Norwood business, at 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday, his father, Jonathan Shanahan, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The newborn weighed in a 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces, according to his father, who praised first responders for helping his wife and newborn son.

“Thank you @NorwoodPolice & EMS for the amazing help in keeping my wife and newborn son safe…..@WeAreCramer please don’t tow my car. I had to leave it in your parking lot,” Jonathan Shanahan said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stone was born in the parking lot of Cramer, a marketing agency in Norwood.

In a social media post on X, Cramer congratulated the Shanahan family for the new bundle of joy.

“Congratulations !!! We’re a few days late but are happy to hear mom and baby are safe!” the agency posted. “Could you please message us, we’d love to gift your family something to celebrate the occasion. (We also made sure to keep your care safe.)”

