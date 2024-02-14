Alleged social media threat made at Lowell High School prompts shelter-in-place order

LOWELL, Mass. — An investigation at Lowell High School is underway after alleged threats were made on social media Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for Lowell Public Schools says the school was put in a “shelter-in-place” mode while police investigated a threat made against the high school.

There was no indication of any danger to students or staff, officials say, but several police apparatus arrived at the school out of an abundance of caution.

The shelter-in-place has since been lifted. There were no reports of any injuries.

Parents took to social media, criticizing the lack of communication by the school’s administration.

One parent said she received a text “over an hour after [the incident] was seen on Facebook. Which doesn’t settle well when parents are in a panic and hear nothing from the school.”

Lowell school officials say parents will receive follow-up information from Principal Michael Fiato.

“We know it is stressful, but we did not want to send out any false information,” a district spokesperson wrote back to an upset parent.

An investigation remains ongoing.

UPDATE: Shelter in Place has been lifted. Lowell High School is currently in a Shelter in Place while we work with... Posted by Lowell Public Schools on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group