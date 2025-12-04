Alleged fentanyl trafficker tried to flush hundreds of pills down toilet during Mass. raid, feds say

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with allegedly trafficking fentanyl from his residence while on GPS home confinement for two pending drug cases, authorities announced Thursday.

Edmund Kelsey, 26, of Brockton, is facing a charge of one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the Office of United States Attorney Leah B. Foley.

When law enforcement executed a search warrant at Kelsey’s Brockton home on Thursday, Oct. 30, he allegedly locked himself inside and ran to the basement, where investigators say he attempted to flush hundreds of grams of multi-colored pills and other material down the toilet.

Prosecutors noted that the pills tested positive for a fentanyl-methamphetamine compound, resulting in Kelsey being taken into custody.

During the search of Kelsey’s home, investigators also seized a respirator mask, two large containers of cutting powder, over 1,000 grams of marijuana, about 10 cellphones, and more than $1,000 in cash, Foley’s office said.

At the time of the search, Kelsey was said to be on home confinement with GPS monitoring as a condition of release on two pending Massachusetts Superior Court drug trafficking cases. He previously served five years in state prison for multiple convictions involving drug dealing and firearms.

Kelsey is currently in state custody and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group