‘All we get is more traffic’: Charlestown residents sound off on proposed soccer stadium in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — Boston residents voiced their questions and concerns about a proposed soccer stadium that the Kraft Group wants to build across the city line in Everett.

Mayor Michelle Wu, Representative Dan Ryan, Senator Sal DiDomenico, and city councilor, Gigi Coletta Zapata hosted the first public meeting on the topic on Tuesday night.

Dozens of neighbors who gathered at the Knights of Columbus in Charlestown said they’re worried they’ll deal with the brunt of the congestion.

There are only 75 parking spots at the proposed New England Revolution stadium.

Soccer fans and attendees of concerts at the venue would likely have to come through Sullivan Square in Charlestown.

“All we get it more traffic,” said Charlestown resident Patty Kelley. “There’s evacuation signs on Rutherford Ave. We’d never get out. We might as well sit at home and drink ourselves to death!”

Mayor Michelle Wu said she’s still awaiting answers from the Kraft Group about the proposed soccer stadium.

“To this date, I still have not gotten a call from the Krafts,” said Wu. “There’s just been radio silence.”

A new stadium at the former Mystic power plant would give the Kraft group a prime location in the urban core of Greater Boston instead of suburban Foxboro.

“This is megaproject that’s going to have impacts, frankly, more on Boston than even on Everett,” said Mayor Wu.

Mayor Wu said the meeting was about listening to neighbors before the city comes up with a “package or an offer” for the Kraft group.

“If you’re looking at accountability and transparency, the Krafts aren’t where you go,” said North End resident Jake Duhaime.

If a community mitigation deal is not reached by May 1st, a mediator would need to get involved.

Josh Kraft, the son of Robert Kraft, who’s running for mayor this year against Wu, has said he will recuse himself for any negotiations with the family’s business if he’s elected.

