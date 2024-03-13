‘Alarming’ number of young adults to move away from Boston area in next 5 years, new survey finds

BOSTON — An “alarming” number of young adults say they plan to move away from the Boston area in the near future, according to the results of a new survey.

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Foundation and City Awake recently surveyed 823 young adults between the ages of 20 and 30 living in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties to understand the personal and professional challenges and opportunities they face.

The survey findings noted an overall satisfaction with living in Greater Boston, with 89 percent of younger adults expressing happiness with their day-to-day lives, but concerns over the rising cost of living may drive up to 25 percent of younger residents away to more affordable communities and states over the next five years.

As Greater Boston and the Commonwealth continue to navigate a housing crisis, the survey showed young residents are making decisions about the value of the region to their lives. Other responses included:

87% of young residents surveyed responded that Job Availability is important

is important 83% of young residents surveyed responded that the Cost of Rent is important

is important 78% of young residents surveyed responded that the Ability to Buy a Home is important

When asked about the most urgent issues for local leaders, respondents noted that housing, jobs, and wages should be prioritized.

66% of young residents surveyed responded that Housing that is Affordable should be prioritized

should be prioritized 39% of young residents surveyed responded that the Availability of Quality Jobs should be prioritized

should be prioritized 35% of young residents surveyed responded that Financial Compensation and Wages should be prioritized

Young residents contribute significantly to the growth and vitality of local workplaces, communities, and the economy, and it’s vitally important to keep them in the area, according to James E. Rooney, President of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

“The Chamber Foundation is committed to the success of every person in the Commonwealth, and our young residents are not only the future of the workforce, but also our current leaders and champions of our small businesses, downtowns, and workplaces,” Rooney said in a statement. “It is incumbent upon us to elevate the voices of young residents who are contributing to our local vibrancy and civic fabric while navigating significant hurdles. With meaningful and strategic initiatives, the Chamber Foundation helps address opportunities for young residents while working with partners to better advance the success of young residents so that they will make Greater Boston their permanent home.”

View the full survey and its results below:

