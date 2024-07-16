‘Alarming’: 10 people killed in 4 days on New Hampshire roadways, state police say

CONCORD, N.H. — Keep your eyes on the road. Don’t drive impaired. And put your cell phone away.

That’s the message from state highway safety officials after 10 people were killed in nine separate crashes in New Hampshire over a four-day period.

“What’s happening on our roads is alarming and has resulted in tragic consequences,” New Hampshire Department of Safety Assistant Commissioner Eddie Edwards said in a statement on Tuesday.

“But the unfortunate reality is many of these crashes could have been prevented by better decision-making,” Edwards said. “We are asking our residents and visitors to comply with speed limits, keep their eyes on the road, and don’t drive impaired.”

From Friday to Monday, fatal crashes happened in Concord, Belmont, Alton, Center Conway, Loudon, Jaffrey, Gilford, Hampton Falls, and Gilford, Edwards said.

In the Gilford crash, two people were killed. In all of the other crashes, one person was killed.

The causes of the crashes remain under investigation by various law enforcement agencies.

To deter and detect dangerous and potentially deadly driving behaviors, the New Hampshire Department of Safety is boosting enforcement patrols across the state.

State Police have also beefed up patrols on major interstates and highways.

“Let’s work together to make our roads safer for everyone,” State Police Colonel Mark Hall said in a statement. “The New Hampshire State Police will continue to enforce the laws of the road, but we need everyone’s help in obeying those laws, and we encourage all drivers to do their part.”

As of Monday, 64 people have been killed in 59 crashes on New Hampshire roads to date in 2024.

During the same period last year, 58 people were killed, marking a 10 percent increase in crash deaths so far in 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

