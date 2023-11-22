AKC: Tips for keeping your dogs safe this Thanksgiving

MASS. — Thanksgiving is here, and the American Kennel Club is urging owners to keep their dogs safe this Thanksgiving by following a few simple rules.

The holiday season comes with a lot of pet hazards, and ingested substances can be harmful or fatal to most pets, veterinarians say. Thanksgiving tends to coincide with an uptick in vet visits, due to dogs being fed unsafe human foods.

These are foods your dog should avoid:

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (as well as anything “sugar-free” or containing xylitol, which can be fatal for dogs)

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices

If your dog gets into something that they shouldn’t eat, the AKC says to seek help right away.

In the event of an emergency, contact the Pet Poison Helpline or call your local emergency vet that offers weekend and after-hours services.

These foods are safe for dogs to enjoy:

Sweet Potatoes (without brown sugar, marshmallows, or maple syrup)

Potatoes

Plain apples

Turkey meat (no bones, no skin)

Green beans

Plain peas

Pumpkin

