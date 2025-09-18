Air traffic control tells pilot to ‘pay attention’ after flight to Boston gets close to Air Force 1

BOSTON — A Spirit Airlines flight that was traveling to Boston appeared to have a close call with Air Force One.

The flight, departing from Florida, was traveling over New York on Tuesday morning when an air traffic controller alerted the flight to change directions.

Air traffic control: "Pay attention, Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right. Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right now. Spirit wings 1300, turn 20 degrees right immediately."

The pilot turned 20 degrees to the right, when the controller followed up by saying, “Spirit 1300 traffic’s off your left wing by 6 miles, uh, 8 miles 747. I’m sure you can see who it is at Flight Level 320, maintain 330. Keep an eye out for him, he’s White and Blue...pay attention, get off the iPad.”

The white and blue 747 aircraft was Air Force One, carrying President Trump. The two planes were roughly seven miles away from one another.

Boston 25 reached out to Spirit Airlines, which provided the following statement:

Spirit Airlines flight 1300 (FLL-BOS) followed procedures and Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions while en route to Boston (BOS) and landed uneventfully at BOS. Safety is always our top priority. — Spirit Airlines

The flight was eventually able to land in Boston with no further issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

