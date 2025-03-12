‘Aggressive’: Brookline Police warn public about wild turkeys that chased officer into building

BROOKLINE, Mass. — If you’re a wild turkey in Brookline, police are watching your moves very closely.

Police on Wednesday morning issued a public warning about “aggressive turkeys” during mating season, after one of the wild fowls “chased a parking enforcement officer into a building and then began pecking on the glass door.”

The harrowing chase happened at around 8:30 a.m. Police received reports about several aggressive turkeys spotted along Babcock Street.

An animal control officer responded to the scene to assist.

“Brookline residents should be aware that wild turkey mating season is currently underway, and some turkeys may display aggressive behavior,” police said in a Facebook post shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Police offered the following tips about aggressive turkeys, and their behaviors during mating season:

During mating season (typically March through May), male turkeys (toms) become territorial and may perceive humans as threats or competitors. They may chase, peck, or attempt to intimidate people entering what they consider their territory.

Safety Tips

Maintain distance when encountering wild turkeys

Never feed wild turkeys, which reinforces bold behavior

If approached, appear large by opening your coat or raising your arms

Make loud noises to discourage approaching turkeys

Use an umbrella as a shield if necessary

Keep small children and pets close when in known turkey areas

Anyone who encounters an unusually aggressive turkey is asked to report it to the Brookline Police Department’s Animal Control unit at 617-730-2222, and to include the location, time, and description of the turkey’s behavior.

“This is a temporary seasonal occurrence,” police said. “Turkey aggression typically subsides after mating season ends.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group