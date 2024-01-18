AG: Mass. man accused of choking girlfriend facing 68 charges after search yields stash of weapons

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man who allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend is facing dozens of criminal charges after a search of his home ended with the seizure of a massive stash of weapons and ammunition, authorities said.

Yaran Drawbridge, 42, of Holden, was officially charged in Providence County Superior Court in Rhode Island on charges including 68 counts of firearms and domestic violence-related offenses in connection with his arrest in Johnston last spring, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Tuesday.

Drawbridge was initially charged by criminal complaint on Dec. 4, 2023, with 62 counts of possession of a large capacity magazine, three counts of possession of a sawed-off rifle, one count of domestic assault by strangulation, one count of simple domestic assault, and one count of domestic disorderly conduct, according to Neronha.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Juniper Lane in Johnston on May 4, 2023, spoke with the victim who alleged that her boyfriend, Drawbridge, had assaulted her and put her in a chokehold, the criminal complaint stated. The victim was ultimately able to escape through a bathroom window.

Police said that the victim also told officers that she believed Drawbridge was still in the residence on Juniper Lane and in possession of multiple firearms. As they sought to speak with Drawbridge, officers reportedly observed various types of large-capacity magazines and other gun paraphernalia in the basement.

After officers located Drawbridge in the home, the victim also revealed that he owned another home in Holden as well, according to police.

On May 5, 2023, investigators executed a search warrant at Drawbridge’s Johnston home and seized three altered rifles with shortened barrels, and 62 large-capacity magazines, including 30-round .223 caliber, 30-round 7.62mm, and 31-round 9mm magazines, police said.

Johnston police alerted Hudson police of the matter and Drawbridge surrendered to officers after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Drawbridge is due in court on Feb. 7 for a pre-arraignment conference.

