AG: Man accused of shooting officer in Raymond, New Hampshire died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

A man accused of shooting at officers and striking one in Raymond, New Hampshire over the weekend died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the New Hampshire Attorney General says. — A man accused of shooting at officers and striking one in Raymond, New Hampshire over the weekend died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the New Hampshire Attorney General says.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday morning on 38-year-old Matthew Masse.

The incident began just after 1:30 p.m. when police were called to a home on Ham Road for a report that a man was firing a weapon towards his family members.

Once on scene, officers located the individual, prompting him to shoot at officers.

One Nottingham police officer was struck and transported to a hospital. Police say that the officer was seriously injured but the injuries are non-life threatening. His name is being withheld at this time.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Matthew Masse who was wanted for a felony related to a fire at a family member’s house.

Masse shortly thereafter fled the scene, prompting authorities to set up a perimeter around the area.

Before 10 p.m. on Saturday, New Hampshire State Police said in a press conference that Masse was located in the woods.

When attempting to take him into custody, he allegedly opened fire on officers and officers fired back.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Mr. Masse’s cause of death was a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chin/head and that the manner of his death was suicide,” the New Hampshire Attorney General said in a statement.

“That office also determined that Mr. Masse sustained a shrapnel wound of his left elbow in addition to the self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The investigation into the officer-involved use of deadly force on Mr. Masse is ongoing, and the identity of the officers who used deadly force will be disclosed once interviews are completed.

The Nottingham Police Department officer who was struck in the arm and wounded by one of Masse’s gunshots earlier in the day was released from the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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