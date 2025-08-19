AG: 2 adults, 2 children found dead in murder-suicide in Madbury, NH

MADBURY, NH — Two adults and two children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Madbury, NH.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella, around 8:21 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a home on Moharimet Drive following a 911 call.

The caller reported that several people were dead.

Upon arrival, troopers found the 911 callers and made entry into the home.

Troopers found four family members, two adults and two children, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third child, a toddler, was alive and suffered no physical injuries.

"At this time, detectives are investigating this event as a potential murder/suicide‚" the AG’s office says.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place throughout the day on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

An investigation is ongoing and there is no known threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

