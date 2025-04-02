After Chinatown truck crash, return to normalcy

BOSTON — One day after a shocking box truck crash in Boston’s Chinatown injured six people, there is a return to normalcy.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, six people were hurt when a Penske truck rolled over on the sidewalk on Kneeland Street.

By Wednesday, conditions of three people hospitalized at Tufts Medical Center were improved.

One victim was discharged from the hospital.

Two of the victims refused hospital treatment.

Truck Accident Boston A box truck rests on a sidewalk following a crash, which injured several people in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston on Tuesday April 1, 2025. (Matt Stone /The Boston Herald via AP) (Matt Stone/AP)

On Kneeland Street on Wednesday, Boston city inspectors examined the damage done to a building in the Tuesday lunch hour crash.

Inspector Ralph Kurpeski told us the truck hardly hit the building at all.

“It basically skidded right down the sidewalk and barely touched the building,” Kurpeski said.

However, there is broken glass and broken fixtures.

City officials believe much of the damaged caused by flying debris in the force of the crash, rather than the truck itself.

“I’m mostly here to look at the structural damage and we’re happy to report that there’s not much of it, it’s mostly cosmetic,” said Boston Inspectional Services Commissioner Tania Del Rio.

Boston Police say the cause of the crash was not intentional and is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

