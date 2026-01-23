AFC Championship Countdown: Patriots to practice one final time in Foxboro before heading to Denver

FOXBORO, Mass. — The countdown is on. In just two days, the New England Patriots will kick off the AFC Championship Game, marking their first appearance in this pivotal playoff matchup since 2019.

Their opponent: the Denver Broncos, on the road, in the altitude of Mile High.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton, asked whether he had a message for fans about bringing the noise on Sunday, offered a comment that hinted at confidence beyond this weekend:

“Well they’re going to have plenty of rest after this one, two weeks.”

Two weeks — the exact gap before the Super Bowl.

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was asked if he’d seen Payton’s remark. His response was cool, sharp, and very New England:

“Nah I ain’t seen it… He said they have two weeks to rest up basically for the Super Bowl?Nah I ain’t seen it — you can rest in Cancun too at the end of the day. It is what it is.”

Boutte is coming off a highlight‑reel, one‑handed touchdown catch last Sunday, and his confidence seems to be carrying into this week.

Head coach Mike Vrabel and rookie quarterback Drake Maye are expected to speak later this afternoon before the team boards its flight to Colorado on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

