Advocates for vaccine choice call for changes to mandates across Mass.

BOSTON — Advocates for vaccine choice are calling on the state’s Department of Public Health to make several changes to vaccine mandates across the state.

Advocates are calling on the department to end COVID and flu shot mandates for healthcare workers and for students. On Monday, speakers shared personal stories on how the COVID-19 vaccine impacted their lives.

“Within 12 hours of my second shot, Moderna shot, my body went on fire. It started in my toes, woke me up out of a sound sleep and it was like something was taking over my body,” one speaker told Boston 25 News.

Co-Founder of Health Rights MA Julie Booras says vaccinations should be voluntary and not a condition to keep your job or earn a degree. Advocates are asking the department to withdraw their recent recommendation for COVID shots for babies ages six months to 23 months and pregnant women. Advocates are pushing two bills to legislature, one that includes protecting the rights of families in the state to make their own health decisions even during a public health emergency.

“These bills ensure that residents have a genuine choice to accept or reject the COVID-19 vaccine, MRNA vaccines or other potential gene altering procedures without coercion,” said Booras.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Boston Public Health Commission. The commission referred to their website which lists myths and facts about vaccinations. One of the concerns they address is damaging side effects. It says vaccines go through thorough testing for years before approval. They state that the vaccine adverse event reporting system monitors reactions to vaccines and ensures that the benefits of vaccines far outnumber the risks.

Boston 25 News also reached out to the Department of Public Health. We will let you know when we hear back.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group