Advocacy group warns Massachusetts is falling short for seniors, caregivers in new statement

As Massachusetts begins a new year, an advocacy group focused on older adults is raising concerns about whether the state is meeting its commitments to seniors and their caregivers.

Dignity Alliance Massachusetts has released a statement dubbed The State of the Commonwealth as Viewed by Older Adults People with Disabilities and Caregivers. It’s an assessment from the perspective of older adults, highlighting areas where the group says the state is falling short.

The statement addresses pressures facing the aging population, including access to long-term care, affordability, and the availability of services that support independence and quality of life.

Paul Lanzikos of Dignity Alliance Massachusetts joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3p and said the timing of the statement is ahead of the governor’s upcoming State of the Commonwealth. It also comes at a time when the aging population in Massachusetts is growing.

The group points to mounting challenges for older residents and their families, particularly those navigating long-term care options. The statement calls for Massachusetts to strengthen systems that allow people to age where they choose, including in their own homes and communities. The alliance argues that long-term care should be driven by individual preferences, with greater support for home- and community-based services rather than relying heavily on institutional care.

The findings are intended to inform policymakers and the public as lawmakers consider budgetary priorities.

