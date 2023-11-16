Additional lane closures scheduled on Route 3 in Billerica for cleanup after crash, fuel spill

BILLERICA, Mass — Additional lane closures are scheduled on Route 3 in Billerica after a crash involving a tanker truck caused thousands of gallons of fuel to spill out onto the road on Wednesday morning.

Crews worked all day and night Wednesday and into early Thursday morning cleaning up after the crash, which was caught on dashcam video.

As of Thursday morning all lanes of traffic had reopened.

MassDOT said environmental cleanup will continue until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and will resume during the overnight hours from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.

During this time, the left lane and breakdown lane on Route 3 southbound will be closed.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday just after Exit 76 on the northbound side. Hazmat crews worked to clean up the oil and repair the damage to the pavement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

