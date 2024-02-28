Actress Jamie Lee Curtis spotted at New England restaurant

PROVIDENEC, R.I. — Actress Jamie Lee Curtis was recently spotted at a popular New England restaurant.

Curtis, known for her roles in “Halloween” and most recently the hit television show “The Bear,” posed for a photo at Figdini in Providence, Rhode Island.

“Such a pleasure to serve you, Jamie Lee Curtis,” the Mediterranean eatery said in an Instagram post. “Your energy was infectious and was radiating as hot as our oven! Thank you for choosing Figdini for your dining experience.”

Jamie Lee Curtis also recently appeared in the hit films “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Knives Out.”

