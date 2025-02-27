Acton fire, police respond to early morning house fire, limit damage to home

ACTON, Mass. — On Early Wednesday morning, Members of the Acton Fire and Police Department were dispatched to Arlington Street for reports of a house fire.

Acton police were the first to respond and were able to initiate a knockdown of the fire, which appeared to be emanating from the fireplace. Additionally, officers also assisted a resident out of the home.

Shortly thereafter, Acton Fire arrived on the scene and confirmed that the fire had been put out. Fire crews also checked for any other damage to the home.

Damage to the home was limited, with one resident transported to the hospital for minor injuries for what appeared to be unrelated to the fire.

Westford Fire provided station coverage to North Action Station and Littleton Fire covered South Acton Station. The Maynard and Conford Fire Departments were responding to the scene but later canceled due to the quick work by first responders in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to have been an accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group