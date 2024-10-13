Acton Fire Department responds to an apartment fire on Main Street

Acton, Mass. — Acton Fire Department extinguished a blaze at a Main Street apartment on Saturday night.

Both Acton fire and police were called at 4:08 p.m. to the area of 274 Main Street to reports of black smoke pouring out from the second-floor window.

Upon arriving, crews made entry and located heavy smoke from the 7A unit of Redstone Apartments. The fire was coming from one of the dryers. Firefighters were able to swiftly extinguish and contain the fire while maintaining damage to that room. A dog and cat were rescued from the apartment, as the homeowners were not at the unit.

Concord and Littleton Fire also responded on the scene to provide mutual aid, while members of both Boxborough and Westford Fire covered the Acton Fire stations.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

“I want to thank all of our mutual aid support. We appreciate their assistance as we quickly knocked this fire down and prevented it from spreading throughout the building,” said Fire Chief Anita Arnum. “Companies did an excellent job responding to this fire quickly and professionally, and saved two pets in the process.”

Acton Fire is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

