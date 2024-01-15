Active police presence shuts down West Street in Milford; one person in custody

MILFORD, Mass. — A large police presence has shut down part of a main road in Milford.

Police say around 2:15 p.m. that West Street along Route 140 is closed prospect to asylum.

Milford Police confirm that one man is in custody and the “operation” is active and ongoing.

Boston 25 crews are on the scene and video shows multiple agencies responding to the area including Milford Police, Hudson Police, SWAT teams, and Worcester County Sheriffs Mobile Command Center.

Large police presence shuts down West Street in Milford

No further information was provided at this time.

Large police presence shuts down West Street in Milford

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group