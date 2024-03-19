Active police investigation at MBTA station in Newton prompts lengthy commuter rail delays

NEWTON, Mass. — An active police investigation in Newton at the MBTA’s Auburndale station is causing lengthy commuter rail delays on Tuesday afternoon.

Photos captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed yellow police tape blocking the entrance to the station and a Framingham/Worcester commuter rail train stopped on the tracks.

Worcester line train 518 from Worcester has been canceled due to police activity on the right of way, according to the MBTA’s website.

“Framingham/Worcester Line passengers will experience severe delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way near Auburndale,” the MBTA said.

Delays of “more than an hour” are expected and buses will replace train service between Boston Landing and Wellesley Farms “until further notice,” the MBTA added.

It wasn’t immediately clear was prompted the investigation and emergency response.

Boston 25 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

⚠️ Framingham/Worcester Line passengers will experience severe delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way near Auburndale. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) March 19, 2024

RELATED:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group