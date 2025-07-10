Accused drunken driver arrested after pursuit through several New Hampshire towns, state police say

BARRINGTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire driver now facing his third arrest for drunken driving is accused of leading police on a pursuit through several New Hampshire towns.

Nathan Hartung, 49, of Barrington, was charged with a third offense of driving while intoxicated, driving after suspension, driving a motor vehicle without a required alcohol interlock device, and disobeying a police officer, state police said Thursday.

Nathan Hartung (New Hampshire State Police)

Hartung was held in preventative detention. He was scheduled to appear in Rochester District Court for his arraignment on Thursday.

The pursuit on Wednesday started in Epping and ended in Barrington, state police said.

At 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, state police received a report of a driver who was refusing to stop for Epping Police.

Responding troopers located the pursuit along Route 27 in Epping and took lead of the incident.

The driver, later identified as Hartung, continued to travel through several communities, including Epping, Raymond, Nottingham, and Barrington.

Troopers successfully deployed tire deflation devices, but Hartung continued toward Barrington at a reduced speed.

At 8:10 p.m., Hartung stopped in a residential neighborhood in Barrington, where officers took him into custody.

Officers from the Epping, Raymond, Nottingham and Barrington police departments assisted troopers during the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

