Abreu’s single in 10th gives Red Sox a 5-4 walk-off win over Cardinals in opener of doubleheader

BOSTON (AP) — Wilyer Abreu singled off the Green Monster to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Boston Red Sox rallied for a 5-4 walk-off victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Rafael Devers hit his first homer for the Red Sox, who won their fourth straight.

Boston had tied it with two runs on a hit and four walks against closer Ryan Helsley in the ninth. Romy Gonzalez had an RBI double in the inning.

Pedro Pagés replaced catcher Iván Herrera after he came out with left knee inflammation and drove in three runs with two doubles for the Cardinals.

Pagés picked Connor Wong off first to end the seventh before his two-run double off the Monster pushed the Cardinals ahead 4-2 in the eighth. He also threw out Gonzalez attempting to steal second in the seventh.

Devers, who opened the season as the majors’ first-ever to strike out 10 times in his first three games, homered to left to give Boston the lead in the fifth. He reached base four times when the Red Sox won their home opener on Friday.

Aroldis Chapman (2-0) worked the 10th for the victory.

The game was the makeup of Saturday’s rainout.

