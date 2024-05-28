‘Above and beyond’: Boston Police recover child’s stolen bicycle, then repair it

BOSTON — Boston Police recently recovered a stolen child’s bicycle, but a team of officers and detectives didn’t stop there.

The group decided not only to return the damaged bicycle to the child, but also to repair it, police said in a statement on Tuesday. The bicycle was reported stolen from the Hyde Park area on May 18, police said.

“Their dedication shone through as they arranged for the necessary fixes, aiming to restore not just the physical integrity of the bike but also the joy it brought to its young owner,” police said.

Hyde Park detectives and officers restore stolen bike, bring joy to child (Boston Police)

“When the bike was finally returned to the child, their excitement and gratitude were palpable, underscoring the profound impact small acts of kindness can have within a community,” police said. “This story serves as a poignant reminder of the compassion and commitment exemplified by Boston’s finest, embodying the true spirit of service and camaraderie.”

