Abington police arrest 17-year-old on slew of assault and armed robbery charges

ABINGTON, Mass. — The Abington Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile for a multitude of charges, ranging from assault to armed robbery.
On the evening of March 28, around 6 P.M., when Abington police, alongside the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council (METRO-LEC) SWAT, Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), K-9, and Tactical Drone Unit, conducted a “high-risk” arrest at a residence in the area of 117 North Avenue.
Upon arrival, the suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, was taken into custody in connection with an armed robbery that took place earlier in the week.
The juvenile is being charged with:
- Armed Robbery
- Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Threat to Commit Crime, to wit murder
- Larceny from Person
- Possession of Class B Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Possession of Ammunition
The juvenile is also facing two outstanding warrants with charges of:
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Armed Robbery x2
- Possession of Over 2 Ounces of Marijuana Outside of a Residence
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
- Drug Violation Near a School or Park
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group