AAA warns Mass. drivers to be cautious after group illegally rode on I-93 over weekend

Drivers were caught in the middle of chaos along Interstate 93 over the weekend after a large group of people on bikes, dirt bikes and electric scooters flooded the highway.

Some of the incident was caught on video. Police say the group entered the O’Neil Tunnel on I-93, wreaking havoc on and off the highway.

State Police say someone on a stolen dirt bike crashed into a cruiser and ran from officers.

Adam Harrison, 22, is now charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

AAA says drivers should always expect the unexpected.

“This is a perfect scenario where having a dash cam is a really good thing to have in your back pocket as a measure of security and it also keeps you honest,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. “The last thing you want to have happen is someone crashing into you because you’re trying to stay away from the hazard on the roadway.”

AAA offered tips for drivers if you’re ever caught in the middle of a situation like this:

Slow down

Use emergency flashers

Increase distance between cars

A plea of not guilty was placed on Harrison’s behalf, no bail or conditions were enforced by a judge on Monday.

Harrison is due back in court on Sept. 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

