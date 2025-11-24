AAA predicts record-breaking Thanksgiving travel amid shift

BOSTON — AAA Northeast expects a record 82 million Americans to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday this year — a 2% increase from 2023.

While the day before Thanksgiving was once considered the busiest travel day, that’s no longer the case.

“Tuesday is actually predicted to be one of the busiest this year,” said Jillian Young of AAA Northeast.

Young says travelers who can start their trips on Monday will face the fewest delays. Those leaving later in the week should plan to hit the road early in the morning or late at night. The same strategy applies to the return trip.

“On the return trip, Sunday is the big day,” Young said. “While we’ve seen things kind of spread out on the departure date, everyone still comes home on Sunday. If you can wait until Monday, that will position you a little better — or leave early.”

While most Thanksgiving travelers will be on the road, Young says other forms of travel are surging.

“We’ve seen a bigger increase in what we call other modes of travel — buses, trains, and cruises,” she said. Cruises, she added, are “really popular… both a mode of transportation and a vacation in and of itself.”

Whether passengers are flying to catch a cruise or simply heading home, Young is optimistic about air travel now that major service disruptions have eased. Still, she cautions travelers to stay prepared.

“Download your airline’s app and turn notifications on,” she advised. “Notifications will alert you immediately to any changes. When it comes to traveling, we like to say knowledge is power.”

