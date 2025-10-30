$9,000 in donations stolen from Watertown church, police say

WATERTOWN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after thousands of dollars in donations were stolen from a Watertown church earlier this week.

The robbery happened at St. Patrick’s Church at 212 Main Street on Monday after 5:30 p.m., according to the Watertown Police Department.

Police noted that the theft of an estimated $9,000 was reported to officers around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Watertown Detective Joe Kelland at 617-600-1310.

