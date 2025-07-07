9-year-old boy dies after experiencing ‘medical distress’ on beach in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy has died after experiencing ‘medical distress’ on a beach in Dartmouth.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney‘s Office, around 7:30 p.m., authorities received a 911 call regarding a male juvenile who was in medical distress at Jones Beach on John Street in Dartmouth.

Upon arrival, police located a 9-year-old boy from Pawtucket, RI, on the beach with bystanders performing CPR.

The boy was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Bystanders say the boy had been swimming and exited the water on his own. Once on the beach, the boy started to experience medical distress.

The incident is under investigation and not deemed suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

