89-year-old man with dementia found dead in lake in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 89-year-old man with dementia was found deceased in a lake this morning in Merrimack, New Hampshire after he went missing overnight.

Police responded to a residence on Carter Road following a report of a missing person.

It was determined that the man, Jon Carter, was last seen on home surveillance footage leaving the residence during the overnight hours.

After an extensive search of the surrounding area, Carter was found in Baboosic Lake deceased.

In a statement, Merrimack Police Department said they wanted to offer their deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group