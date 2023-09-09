86-year-old bicyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Quincy grocery store parking lot

QUINCY, Mass — An 86-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a Quincy grocery store parking lot.

According to police, on Friday, September 8th around 11:17 a.m. police responded to the area of 479 Southern Artery for reports of a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival emergency personnel located one victim with serious injuries. He was transported to South Shore Hospital and later died.

The victim was later identified as Wu, Li Dain, 86 of Quincy.

The operator of the vehicle stayed on the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 617-745-5824

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

