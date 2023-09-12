84-year-old man who vanished from Hopkinton assisted living facility found safe

HOPKINTON , Mass — An 84-year-old man who vanished from his assisted living facility in Hopkinton late Sunday night has been found safe.

Jim Noon was found in a wooded area near The Communities at Golden Pond assisted living residence at around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, officials from the Hopkinton Police and Fire Departments say. The 84-year-old was last seen in the same area around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Noon was evaluated by EMS on-scene and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

“The Hopkinton Police and Fire Departments would like to thank the public safety agencies from around the region that assisted in the search effort, including the Massachusetts State Police, District 14 Technical Rescue Team, Ashland Police, Milford Police and Upton Police, as well as members of the public and media who helped to share the information,” the first responders said in a statement.

