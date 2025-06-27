83-year-old woman dies in apparent drowning in Massachusetts pond, police say

WESTFORD, Mass. — An 83-year-old woman has died in an apparent drowning in a pond in Westford, police said Friday afternoon.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in Long Sought For Pond early Friday afternoon, police said.

At approximately 1:14 p.m. Friday, Westford Police and Fire responded to a home on Dunstable Road for a report of an 83-year-old woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

Police were told that the woman was located on a dock at the rear of the home, and that she had been found in the water of the pond.

When emergency crews arrived, they began lifesaving measures including CPR, albeit unsuccessfully.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Westford Police Department Special Services Division and Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

“The Westford Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim and asks that members of the public and media respect the family’s privacy during this tragic time,” police said in their statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

