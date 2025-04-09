82-year-old man arrested after allegedly attacking person with nail clippers

BOSTON — An 82-year-old man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking a person with nail clippers.

According to Boston police around 9:20 p.m. on April 7, officers responded to the area of 444 Harrison Avenue for a report of a person stabbed. Boston Police Operations told officers that the suspect, later identified as Williams Mells attacked the victim with a pair of nail clippers and fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate Mells and arrested him. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mells will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court and is being charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

