80-year-old woman killed in house fire in Nashua, New Hampshire

NASHUA, NH — An 80-year-old woman died in a fire in Nashua, New Hampshire, early Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a blaze at a home on Langholm Drive around 1:30 a.m., according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Upon arrival, crews located the woman and pulled her from the burning home. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

There were two other people inside the house who were able to escape before firefighters arrived. They both sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nashua Fire

