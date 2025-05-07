COHASSET, Mass. — A Rockland man is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while out biking on Wednesday afternoon.

Cohasset Police say the 80-year-old victim was riding his bike in the area of Route 3A between Pond Street and Mendel Road when he was struck by a 2021 Ford Escape in the northbound lane.

80-year-old cyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Cohasset, police say (Cohasset Police Department)

Arriving officers found the cyclist on the ground receiving help from passing motorists.

The cyclist was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 30-year-old man from Hyde Park, remained at the scene. His vehicle was being used as an Amazon delivery vehicle, according to police.

No citations have been issued at this time.

