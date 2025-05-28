8-week-old kitten found in car engine available for adoption

BOSTON — Meet Chevy, an 8-week-old kitten that is looking for a forever home.

Chevy was found after a resident in Belmont heard mewing coming from their vehicle.

The Good Samaritan popped the hood to investigate, and accidentally frightened him, who then ran into an old fox den.

A Belmont Animal Control Officer used a YouTube video of a kitten mewing to lure Chevy out, and was able to safely handle him and place him in a carrier for transport.

Chevy was brought to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care & Adoption Center, where he received a veterinary exam and a quiet place to decompress from his ordeal. Chevy was not hurt while being in the engine compartment.

Chevy is available for adoption and can be seen at ARL’s Boston Animal Care & Adoption Center, which is open to the public from 1-6 p.m.

