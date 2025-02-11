77-year-old woman cited after striking 16-year-old pedestrian in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Mass. — A 77-year-old woman was cited after striking a 16-year-old pedestrian in Arlington.

According to police, on Friday, February 7 around 3:20 p.m. a pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk at Park and Oakland Avenues when they were stuck by a 77-year-old Belmont woman.

The driver was traveling southbound on Park Avenue toward Belmont, and southbound traffic was stopped while a truck allowed the pedestrian to cross. When the truck began to turn left onto Oakland Ave, the motorist who was behind the truck proceeded to go around the truck on the right and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was evaluated at the scene by Arlington Fire and Armstrong Ambulance and was transported to a local hospital. The motorist remained at the scene and was issued a citation by Arlington Police.

“Our thoughts are with the pedestrian that was struck in the crosswalk. This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and safety on our roads,” Chief Flaherty said. “Our Department remains committed to enforcing traffic laws, educating the community, and working with Town officials to improve safety measures. We urge motorists to remain alert, obey speed limits, and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.”

“It’s truly unfortunate that this pedestrian did everything they were supposed to do and was still struck, said Town Manager Jim Feeney.

Currently, the Town’s consultant is conducting an existing conditions analysis for key intersections along Park Avenue, including Park Ave at Paul Revere Rd, Wollaston St, Appleton St, and Oakland St.

The analysis will examine vehicle traffic patterns, speeds, pedestrian activity, and crash data. This data will inform the development of conceptual designs to improve safety at these intersections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

