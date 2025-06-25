7 people taken to hospital after van crashes into Boston home

BOSTON — Several people were taken to the hospital after a transport van slammed into a home in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Rowell Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, according to Boston police.

Police said 16 elderly people were on the van, seven of whom required transport to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene showed a white van that had veered onto the sidewalk, coming to a stop up against a multi-level home.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Boston 25 News is working to gather more information.

