7 people displaced following house fire in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Seven people are out of a home after a fire in Fitchburg.

According to officials, crews were called to a home on Pearl Street on Wednesday morning for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire showing from the front of the building.

A primary search of the residence led to a victim being found on the second floor, who was then extricated and transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

7 people were displaced in the fire, and there are no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group