69-year-old man accused of exposing himself to kids waiting for school bus in Boston

BOSTON — Police in Boston have arrested a man who they say has been exposing himself to children waiting for their school bus.

Jorge Cartagena, 69, of Allston, was arrested Friday morning in connection with a string of indecent exposure incidents in the area of 835 Huntington Avenue, near the Mission Park MBTA station, according to the Boston Police Department.

“Detectives received reports of an individual exposing and touching himself in front of children while they waited for their school bus in the area,” the department said in a statement.

After the alleged incidents, police say Cartagena was spotted leaving the area on a scooter when the children boarded the bus.

Cartagena is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on a charge of open and gross lewdness.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group