66-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, NH — A 66-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured in a Merrimack, NH, crash.

According to police, on September 29, around 11:22 a.m., authorities responded to 101A, eastbound, in the area of Hall Ave for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2000 Honda Odyssey, operated by 93-year-old Marcel Couturier of Nashua, was traveling Eastbound on 101A in the Area of Hall Ave when it struck a bicycle from behind, being operated by 66-year-old Luis Antonio De Leon also of Nashua.

De Leon suffered serious bodily injury and was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for treatment.

He was later transported to a Boston area hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Richard Rodrigues or Officer Amanda Preston at (603) 424-3774.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

