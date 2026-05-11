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Investigation underway after 62-year-old man struck, killed in Worcester

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Worcester Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Worcester
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

WORCESTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Worcester.

According to police, around 9:16 p.m, officers call about a male who was hit by a car near 137 Hope Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found James McGuire, 62, had been hit by a car.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows the male was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by the vehicle.

Video from the scene last night shows a White SUV with damage to the front end and windshield.

An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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