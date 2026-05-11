Investigation underway after 62-year-old man struck, killed in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Worcester.

According to police, around 9:16 p.m, officers call about a male who was hit by a car near 137 Hope Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found James McGuire, 62, had been hit by a car.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows the male was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by the vehicle.

Video from the scene last night shows a White SUV with damage to the front end and windshield.

An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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