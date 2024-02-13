62-year-old driver hospitalized after car smashes into traffic pole in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — A driver became entrapped after striking a curb and a traffic light post in Quincy Center on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Quincy Police say around 1:30 p.m., they received several 911 calls for a single-car crash in the area of 1250 Hancock Street. Arriving officers found an SUV with serious front-end damage crashed on the sidewalk and leaning against a traffic light pole.

The force of the collision caused the driver, a 62-year-old Quincy resident, to become trapped inside the SUV.

The driver was eventually extricated by fire personnel and transported to Boston Medical Center with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is unclear if the weather or slick road conditions were a factor.

No other injuries were reported.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group