6-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Manchester, N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that left a young child in serious condition.

The Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Union Street and Harvard Street just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a serious crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers located a grey Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by a 51-year-old man from Manchester, struck a 6-year-old girl.

Police say the young girl sustained serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remain under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

