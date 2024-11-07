6 SWAT team officers opened fire, killed armed man who barricaded himself inside NH inn, AG says

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A SWAT team fatally shot a rifle-wielding man who barricaded himself inside a bed and breakfast in New Hampshire following an hourslong standoff early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at the Federal House Inn along Route 25 in Plymouth shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday heard sounds consistent with gunshots and learned an armed man was inside, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The Federal House Inn is centrally located between the Granite State’s Lakes and White Mountains regions, near Plymouth Municipal Airport.

New Hampshire State Police Crisis Negotiation and SWAT team members were called to the Inn, where they communicated with the armed suspect for about 10 hours, Formella’s office said.

Just before 1 a.m., six SWAT team members opened fire on the man, according to Formella. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Following the shooting, the individual was located near a first-floor doorway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Formella’s office stated in an updated news release.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending an autopsy that has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The names of the troopers involved in the shooting are also being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews.

No law enforcement officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

