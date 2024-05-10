6 adults, 2 children displaced after Roslindale house fire

ROSLINDALE — Several people, including a pair of children, are spending the night elsewhere after a house fire in Roslindale Thursday.

The Boston Fire Department says six adults and two kids were displaced after a fire on the third floor of a home on Averton Street.

The fire was contained to that floor and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

