$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest in most recent fire at Framingham apartment

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Arson investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the ‘apprehension of person(s)’ involved in possibly setting fire at an apartment building in Framingham Monday morning, officials said.

The two-alarm fire broke out just before 4 a.m. Monday at the Green at 9 & 90 complex at 1630 Worcester Road.

The heavy blaze, in the lobby of the six-story building as well as both elevators, were damaged in the fire, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The elevators are expected to be out for several weeks as a result.

Four individuals were transported to the hospital for observation and released. No firefighters were injured.

No residents were displaced in the fire, said Chief Dutcher.

Possible arson investigation at Framingham Apartment building (Framingham Fire Department)

“An initial investigation indicates an intentionally set fire, but we are still conducting the investigation,” said Chief Dutcher.

This is not the first fire at this apartment building in recent months, according to officials.

The state fire marshal said the fire is still under investigation by Framingham Fire and state police, but they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Tipsters can call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-682-9229, and all calls are confidential.

Possible arson investigation at Framingham Apartment building (Framingham Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group