55-year-old woman facing OUI charges in connection with pedestrian crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Mass — A 55-year-old woman is facing serious charges for allegedly hitting a pedestrian in Hanover with her car Friday night.

Members of the Hanover Police and Fire Departments responded to King Street around 7:37 p.m. Friday night for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

First responders located a 35-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local trauma center.

The woman driving the vehicle, whose name was not released, is now facing charges of operating under the influence of liquor - 1st offense, operating under the influence of liquor and causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, failure to stay in marked lanes and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The 35-year-old victim was eventually transported from the trauma center and transferred to a Boston area hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group